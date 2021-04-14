AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.00

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $145.98, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.20.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

