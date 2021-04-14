ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.39 ($29.87).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit