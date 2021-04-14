ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DGNU) Shares Up 0.4%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DGNU) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.20. 17,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 391,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

