ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lifted by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.88. 726,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,041,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $159.70.

