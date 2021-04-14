Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARTL stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.52. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARTL shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

