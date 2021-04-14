Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.0% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 2,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 352,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $202.63. 95,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $201.22. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

