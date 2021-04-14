Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $1.73 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $381.48. 25,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,195. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

