Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $870,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 128,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

