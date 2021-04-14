Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,013 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

