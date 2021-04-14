Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,565 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.