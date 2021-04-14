ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.28. 37,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,053. ASML has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

