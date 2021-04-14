ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $72.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

