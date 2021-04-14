ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.75

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.75 and last traded at C$42.72, with a volume of 61465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

