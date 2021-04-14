Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stake Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Athene worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

