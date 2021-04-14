Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 2,336 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,739,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

