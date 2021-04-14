Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.88.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.70. 364,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,658,561. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $653.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

