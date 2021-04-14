AtromG8 (AG8) Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $103,468.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00067545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00276804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00743112 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.25 or 0.99651695 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.28 or 0.00840062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

