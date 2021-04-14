Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 108,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

