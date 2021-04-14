Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.