AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AN stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $96.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

