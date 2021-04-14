Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.91

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 48665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get Avantor alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 274.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.