Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Short Interest Down 97.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVSR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 7,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,007. Avistar Communications has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

Comments


