AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth $3,313,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth $697,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

