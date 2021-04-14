AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZRX. Roth Capital lowered their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Dawson James lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

