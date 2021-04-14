B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.84

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.47. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 47,700 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

