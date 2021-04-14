Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $2.55 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,688. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

