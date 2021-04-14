Banano (BAN) Market Cap Achieves $12.50 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $12.50 million and $65,360.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,834,708 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.