Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 157,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 80.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

