Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 689523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

