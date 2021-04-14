Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 689523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit