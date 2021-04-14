Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ASMIY stock traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.49. 538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $322.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.00. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

