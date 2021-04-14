Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SVKEF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

