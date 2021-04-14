Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SVKEF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

