Barings BDC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,315% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,341. The stock has a market cap of $490.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

