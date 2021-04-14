BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $40.37 million and approximately $32,573.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00058830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00627455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00032507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037341 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

