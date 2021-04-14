BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BBSEY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,881. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.13.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
