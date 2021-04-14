BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BBSEY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,881. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.13.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

