Beacon Price Down 26.4% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003013 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $999,434.51 and approximately $16,481.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00032012 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003438 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

