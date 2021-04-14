Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 343 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 23.7% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 234,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,102. The firm has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

