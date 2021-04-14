Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 229,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

