Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $5.32 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.55. 377,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,970. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

