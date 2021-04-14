Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $1.13 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $25.11.

