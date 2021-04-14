Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $1,549,309.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,424.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,059 shares of company stock worth $4,303,007. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $107.70. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,016. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.42 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.