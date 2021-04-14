Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,374 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:BHP traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

