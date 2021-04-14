Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BTEAF remained flat at $$14.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Bénéteau from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.