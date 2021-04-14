Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $967,000 Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.50.

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.42. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,477. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.89.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

