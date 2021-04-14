Berenberg Bank Raises Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

SCT opened at GBX 1,911 ($24.97) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,640.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,393.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

In other Softcat news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total transaction of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93). Also, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

