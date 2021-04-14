BFT Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 7.3% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 1.32% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $25,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after buying an additional 1,233,865 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $855,000.

VSGX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.