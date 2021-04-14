BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 2,699 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 941,215 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

