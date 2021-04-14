BFT Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.34. 142,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. The company has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average of $232.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

