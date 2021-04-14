BFT Financial Group LLC Invests $5.43 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 118,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

SRLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 39,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $46.20.

