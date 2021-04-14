BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,245.73. 35,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,085.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,837.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,205.00 and a 1 year high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

