BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 243.5% in March

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.